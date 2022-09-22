Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size, Share, Trend & Forecast 2028

Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Industry Overview

The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market size was estimated at USD 907.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing product application scope in the cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage sectors. In addition, the market is expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of marine collagen-based products in dietary supplements along with the rising demand for marine collagen-based biomaterials. The product is mainly extracted from different body parts of fish, including their skin, scales, tendons, & bones. The raw materials for the product are generally available at low costs. However, the product prices depend on the availability of raw materials and the country wherein it is being produced.

Key manufacturers in developed economies, such as North America and Europe, focus on the quality of the product as it is increasingly used in dietary supplements and medicines. Manufacturers are also involved in producing Kosher- and Halal-certified products. Enzymatic hydrolysis is the preferred method for producing the product on an industrial scale.

This method costs relatively higher than chemical hydrolysis, but products obtained from this method have higher nutritional value and better viscosity, solubility, water retention, and emulsification capacities. Enzymatic hydrolysis generates less waste and involves the use of enzymes, such as pepsin, trypsin, alcalase, chymotrypsin, and pronase, which are added to the pre-treated raw materials to obtain marine collagen.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed on several consumer discretionary categories. However, food products and non-alcoholic beverages have witnessed a comparatively mild impact of the pandemic. Indulgent food products, such as ice creams and confectioneries witnessed increased demand during the pandemic as customers. In addition, a surge in the consumption of health- and immunity-boosting food products and beverages has contributed to the product demand across the globe.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market include:

Gelita AG

Croda International Plc.

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Beyond Biopharma Co. Ltd

Weishardt Holding SA

Titan Biotech

Ashland

Rousselot

