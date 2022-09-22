Ceramics Market Top Companies Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking and Global Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceramics Industry Overview

The global ceramics market size was valued at USD 247.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The usage of ceramics in manufacturing products such as tiles and sanitary ware is likely to flourish owing to steady growth in residential construction around the globe.

Furthermore, ceramics are expected to witness high penetration in the medical industry owing to their increasing utilization in manufacturing bioimplants. Growing investments in the medical industry on account of factors including coronavirus emergence and the rising elderly population is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.

China is a key producer and consumer of ceramics, which are extensively used in tiles, sanitary ware, bricks, and abrasives. Furthermore, these are being preferred as raw materials in 3D printing as well. The growing adoption of 3D printed parts coupled with rising investments in this technology is anticipated to benefit product demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growth in the construction sector is another driving factor for the market. Ceramics are used in interiors in form of tiles, sanitary ware, and another décor. Shifting trend towards appealing interior along with rising investments in residential and commercial construction to boost economic recovery in various countries is benefitting market growth.

Ceramics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramics market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Ceramics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Traditional

Advanced

Ceramics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Sanitary Ware

Abrasives

Bricks & Pipes

Tiles

Pottery

Others

Ceramics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Building & Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

Ceramics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ceramics market include

3M

AGC Ceramics Co.,Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Kyocera Corporation

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Momentive

Morgan Advanced Materials

RAK Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

Unifrax

