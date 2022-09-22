Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | United Therapeutic Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Inc.

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a condition in which the blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries is abnormally high. The pulmonary arteries are the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. In PAH, the walls of the pulmonary arteries become thickened and narrowed, which makes it difficult for blood to flow through them. This can cause symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. PAH can be caused by a variety of conditions, including heart disease, lung disease, and certain medications. It is a progressive condition, meaning it typically gets worse over time.

Key Trends:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic, progressive, and often fatal disease characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. There is no cure for PAH, and treatments are limited. However, there have been significant advances in the diagnosis and treatment of PAH in recent years. The most important trend in PAH technology is the development of new and improved treatments. While there is no cure for PAH, treatments can improve symptoms and quality of life, and they may also slow the progression of the disease. In the past, treatments for PAH were limited to drugs that dilated blood vessels or improved blood flow through the lungs.

Key Drivers:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare and progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The condition can lead to heart failure and death. There are no cure for PAH, but treatments are available to improve symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. The key drivers of the PAH market are the increasing prevalence of the disease, the availability of effective treatments, and the growing awareness of the condition. The prevalence of PAH is thought to be increasing due to the aging population and the increased use of diagnostic tools such as echocardiography.

Market Segments:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is segmented based on the drug type, sales channel, and region. Under the drug type segment, the market is classified into endothelin receptor antagonists ERAs, prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs, sGC stimulators, and PDE-5 dipsticks. Based on sales channel, market is studied across hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report includes players such as United Therapeutic Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK), Steady Med Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Novartis International AG.

