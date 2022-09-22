Surgical Equipment Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Medtronic Plc, Peters Surgical SASU, Johnsons & Johnsons

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Surgical Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Surgical Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Surgical equipment is any medical device that is used during a surgical procedure. This equipment can be as simple as a scalpel or as complex as a heart-lung machine. The type of equipment used depends on the type of surgery being performed.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in surgical equipment technology include the development of smaller and more portable devices, the use of 3D printing technology to create customized devices and implants, and the use of robotics to assist in surgery. The trend towards smaller and more portable surgical equipment is being driven by the need for less invasive surgeries, which are associated with shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times. This trend is also being driven by the increasing use of outpatient surgery, which requires smaller and more portable equipment that can be easily transported between facilities.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the surgical equipment market are the increasing number of surgical procedures, the aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other factors driving the market growth include the technological advances in surgical equipment, the increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Market Segmentation:

The global surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, category, applications, and region. By product, the market is classified into surgical sutures & staplers, handheld surgical devices, electrosurgical devices, other surgical equipment. By category, the market is bifurcated into reusable surgical equipment and disposable surgical equipment. By application, the market is divided into neurosurgery, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, wound closure and urology and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical equipment market include Medtronic Plc., Peters Surgical SASU, Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin-Biotech and Enthral Medical GMBH.

