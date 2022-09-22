Urinary Catheters Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp.

Read more about Urinary Catheters Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market/

A urinary catheter is a tube that is inserted into the body through the urethra in order to drain urine from the bladder. The catheter is typically inserted when a person is unable to urinate on their own, such as when they are unable to control their bladder muscle or when they are in a coma. The catheter can also be used to empty the bladder before surgery.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in urinary catheter technology. One is the development of new materials that are more biocompatible and less likely to cause infection. Another is the development of new designs that are more comfortable to use and less likely to cause leaks. Finally, there is a trend toward making catheters more user-friendly, such as pre-lubricated catheters that are easier to insert.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the urinary catheter market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs are one of the most common types of infections, and they can be very painful and difficult to treat. The use of urinary catheters can help to reduce the risk of UTIs by allowing the urine to be drained from the body more effectively.

Market Segmentation:

The Urinary Catheters market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is divided into intermittent and external. By application, the market is bifurcated into BPH & prostate surgeries and urinary incontinence. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the Urinary Catheters market are Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Becton Dickinson And Company , Cook Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., , J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Coloplast A/S.

