Urinary Catheters Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp.

Posted on 2022-09-22 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Polyurethane Market
  • New York, USA, 2022-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —  Global Urinary Catheters Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Urinary Catheters Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

    Read more about Urinary Catheters Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market/

    A urinary catheter is a tube that is inserted into the body through the urethra in order to drain urine from the bladder. The catheter is typically inserted when a person is unable to urinate on their own, such as when they are unable to control their bladder muscle or when they are in a coma. The catheter can also be used to empty the bladder before surgery.

    Key Trends:

    There are several key trends in urinary catheter technology. One is the development of new materials that are more biocompatible and less likely to cause infection. Another is the development of new designs that are more comfortable to use and less likely to cause leaks. Finally, there is a trend toward making catheters more user-friendly, such as pre-lubricated catheters that are easier to insert.

    Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21316/

    Key Drivers:

    There are several key drivers of the urinary catheter market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs are one of the most common types of infections, and they can be very painful and difficult to treat. The use of urinary catheters can help to reduce the risk of UTIs by allowing the urine to be drained from the body more effectively.

    Market Segmentation:

    The Urinary Catheters market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is divided into intermittent and external. By application, the market is bifurcated into BPH & prostate surgeries and urinary incontinence. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

    Key Players:

    The key players in the Urinary Catheters market are Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Becton Dickinson And Company , Cook Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., , J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Coloplast A/S.

    Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21316/

    With Global Insight Services, you receive:

    -10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
    -In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
    -Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
    -Excel data pack included with all report purchases
    -Robust and transparent research methodology

    Contact Us:

    Global Insight Services LLC
    16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
    E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
    Phone: +1-833-761-1700

    About Global Insight Services:

    Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution