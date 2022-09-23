Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Workflow Solutions Industry Overview

The global clinical workflow solutions market size was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The healthcare system is constantly being challenged to provide good quality care. The aging population, diminishing resources, budget restraints, and the lack of standard devised clinical SOPs and treatment regimens are some of the key factors that have fueled the demand for quality care. In order to fulfill this, hospitals are more openly migrating to technology-driven frameworks. Hospitals and medical settings are in the process of integrating workflows for tedious documentation, medical and administrative staff management, and easy access to the patient’s clinical and administrative data in all their departments. Furthermore, multi-modal hospitals need to share the data with their branch offices, thus increasing the usage of interoperable quality solutions. An increase in demand for improved clinician productivity and patient-centered care delivery from caregivers is bolstering the demand for clinical workflow solutions.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic positioned substantial pressure on health care providers worldwide. Not only did health systems manage the real and expected entry of infectious patients through emergent response, but they were also obligatory to address variable factors comprising ensuring appropriate critical care capacity, enabling supply chain needs for personal protective equipment, the high demand for medical devices, and addressing ongoing staffing challenges. In this regard, connected care technologies have been established and they have proved very supportive as they permit healthcare providers to monitor patients using connected devices. Hospitals are more and more focusing on building their competencies by integrating various hospital structures with EHRs.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Clinical Workflow Solutions market

Besides, market players have taken initiatives such as new platforms and integration of their EHR platforms to effectively help healthcare providers in handling COVID-19 patients. For instance, in April 2020, Hillrom partnered with AgileMD to provide COVID-19 clinical pathways at no charge for 12 months. AgileMD delivers an EHR-integrated software platform that inserts instant access to innovative predictive analytics and clinical pathways into surgeon and nursing workflows. Likewise, in December 2020, Canon Medical introduced the “AUTOStroke solution”, an AI-powered deep-learning clinical workflow automation platform. The importance of a clinical workflow management system has been acknowledged across several entities, including the public and private sectors. Furthermore, clinical settings undertaking initiatives for promoting the installation and integration of EHR and clinical decision support systems are expected to positively impact the market by encouraging hospitals to implement such services.

Rapid technological innovations that offer easy adaptability and reduced complexities are driving the adoption rate of workflow systems. The implementation of cloud-based computing to upgrade the clinical database management platforms is anticipated to influence the growth during the forecast period. These systems enable ease of data storage and retrieval. Furthermore, the effective incorporation of interoperability in the healthcare sector has significantly bolstered the use of clinical workflow systems. Market entities are striving for enhancing their presence through the development of software. The emergence of collaborations among workflow service providers and hospitals has witnessed a significant increase. Supportive government initiatives and recognition to encourage the adoption of EHR systems are further expected to increase the demand for clinical workflow management systems in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

Physical Therapy Software Market – The global physical therapy software market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.

– The global physical therapy software market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. Disposable Ureteroscope Market – The global disposable ureteroscope market size was valued at USD 241.6 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% over the forecast period.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical workflow solutions market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Clinical Workflow Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Data Integration Solutions

Real-time Communication Solutions

Workflow Automation Solutions

Care Collaboration Solutions

Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Clinical Workflow Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinical Workflow Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market include

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Cisco

General Electric

Stanly Healthcare

Vocera Communications

ASCOM

athenahealth, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter