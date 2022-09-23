Which Key Players hold a major share of global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Industry Overview

The global advanced therapy medicinal products market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The emergence of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) has transformed the pharmaceutical industry and disease treatment landscape. It has opened new routes for the treatment of incurable diseases and several cancer types. The success of products such as Kymriah, Zolgensma, and others is the key factor driving the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the application of advanced therapies in virology research to a major extent. A study was issued in December 2020 which stated the potential of T-cell therapy for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 infected individuals. Prior to this, in September 2020, the U.S. FDA has approved the ALVR109 (an allogeneic T-cell therapy IND application) designed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This is anticipated to drive investment in R&D of advanced therapy for SARS-CoV2 infections. Furthermore, a growing number of Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cells (MSCs) based clinical trials have been registered recently as a new treatment paradigm for SARS-CoV-2 infection. These therapies have shown promising results as the treatment modality in research programs, further supplementing the marketspace’s organic revenue generation.

Although the market for advanced therapy medicinal products is currently in its nascent stage, it is continuously growing. Conventional drug manufacturers striving to gain a competitive edge are considering ATMPs as a lucrative source of revenue in future healthcare systems. Currently, this arena is very active and companies are investing significantly in clinical trials of ATMPs post success of approved products. Over the past years, several proteins and small molecule-based developing companies have begun focusing on the development of adoptive cell T therapies. For instance, in March 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb in collaboration with bluebird bio secured approval for its Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) – a cell-based gene therapy medicinal product developed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, from the U.S. FDA.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced therapy medicinal products market on the basis of therapy type and region:

ATMP Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cell Therapy Stem Cell Non-stem Cell

Gene Therapy

CAR-T Therapy

Tissue Engineered Product

ATMP Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market include

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Spark Therapeutics

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

MEDIPOST;

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Vericel Corporation

Organogenesis Inc.

