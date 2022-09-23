India Molded Pulp Packaging Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028

India Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Overview

The India molded pulp packaging market size was valued at USD 240.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Molded pulp packaging products are expected to gain popularity in the country on account of increasing awareness about waste management and recycling coupled with increased demand for sustainable packaging. The rising trend of on-the-go, single-serve, and ready-to-eat food products is expected to be one of the key factors fueling market growth. In addition, growing demand from customers as well as foodservice operators for sustainable packaging products including trays, clamshells, and containers among others is anticipated to further enhance the market growth. Stringent regulations concerning single-use plastics are expected to enhance the growth of the market in India over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the India Molded Pulp Packaging Market

In 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has unveiled draft amendments to the Plastic Waste Management Rules that propose to ban several categories of single-use plastics. The amendments are intended to reduce plastic waste generation and eliminate single-use plastic by July 1, 2022. As a result, sustainable packaging manufacturers are expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Thick wall pulp packaging products are manufactured through an open mold and require oven drying.

The products manufactured using this technique have a smooth surface on one side and an unfinished surface on the other side and are commonly used in end caps or trays for packaging industrial products. The raw material is the key factor influencing the texture, color, and performance of the packaging. Molded pulp packaging products are made from cellulose fibers mixed with water, which forms an aggregate called the pulp. The common sources of cellulose fibers are recycled paper, recycled cardboard, and natural fibers.

Natural fibers, such as bamboo, straw, and bagasse, are gaining high demand for manufacturing such products. In India, a majority of the manufacturers catering to the foodservice industry prefer baggage on account of its easy availability and stable price structure, unlike wood pulp. A major share of recycled pulp-based molded pulp packaging manufacturers in India is small-scale & unorganized and cater to egg and fruit packaging applications. Increasing prices of paper waste in India is expected to act as a key barrier to the growth of market players.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Synthetic Leather Market : The global synthetic leather market size was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global synthetic leather market size was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Nylon Market: The global nylon market size was valued at USD 31.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the India molded pulp packaging market include:

Shree Kias Pack

Neeyog Packaging

Pulp2pack

SR Pulp

Maspack Ltd.

Rajdhani Polypacks

Yash Pakka Ltd.

Ecoware

Discover India Packaging

Dinearth Eco-Friendly Tableware

Prosper Universal Pvt. Ltd.

SM Group

KSP Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the India Molded Pulp Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.