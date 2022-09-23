U.S. Small Hydropower Market expected to result in positive market growth for the segment over the forecast period

U.S. Small Hydropower Industry Overview

The U.S. small hydropower market size was valued at USD 307.96 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for renewable energy in the U.S. is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The rising need to modernize small hydropower projects to promote power generation and extend the life of assets to cope with the ever-increasing demand for electricity is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increasing greenhouse emissions due to the growing power consumption have prompted the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt certain renewable energy measures.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Small Hydropower Market

Furthermore, policies by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to encourage renewable sources of energy, coupled with the need to deliver energy in rural locations, are some favorable factors that are likely to lead to the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding climate change coupled with the dependency of the U.S. on foreign oil have emerged as the key drivers for the industry. The use of conventional sources of energy, such as various fossil fuels, is a major cause of the rising emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG), which are believed to be a key contributor to global warming.

Small Hydropower (SHP) generation plants use moving water to produce electricity. These plants are mainly installed on the existing water supply networks or small streams and rivers. Small hydropower plants can be operated with negligible impact on the environment. Supportive regulatory framework for supportable energy in the United States is likely to have a positive influence on market demand. Execution of favorable government regulations, such as the Hydropower Regulatory Efficiency Act and Rural Jobs in the United States, along with an increasing number of funding programs related to the renewable energy sector are some of the factors, which are projected to present future growth prospects.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Renewable Energy Industry Research Reports

Biodiesel Market : The global biodiesel market size was valued at USD 32.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global biodiesel market size was valued at USD 32.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2030. Wind Power Market: The global wind power market size was valued at USD 99.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. small hydropower market include:

ANDRITZ

Canyon Hydro

General Electric

Gilkes

Mavel, a.s.

Natel Energy

Siemens Energy

SNC-Lavalin Group

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Wärtsilä

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Small Hydropower Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.