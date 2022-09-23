Clinical Trial Imaging Market worth USD 2.1 billion by 2031| ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global clinical trial imaging market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 2.1 billion by 2031.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Clinical Trial Imaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Clinical Trial Imaging comprises the use of imaging modalities, analysis services, and software to effectively determine the efficacy of novel medications prior to commercial release. Clinical Imaging techniques are increasingly used in oncology drug clinical trials to provide evidence for the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The key factor such as an increase in R&D spending is an increase in R&D spending. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in research to develop breakthrough molecules. Growth in the R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and governments combined with the increasing focus on life science projects to develop new therapeutic & diagnostic products is estimated to boost the clinical trial imaging market. Likewise, developing countries such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the clinical trial imaging market, mainly owing to the growing R&D funding in these countries. These developing markets also have a strong trend of commercialization of life science research. With significant developments in life sciences research, these economies are anticipated to offer high growth opportunities in the clinical trial imaging market.

Market Segments:

By Products & Services

Services

Software

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-ray

Key Players:

ICON plc. (Ireland)

BioTelemetry Inc. (US)

Biomedical Systems Corporation (US)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US)

IXICO plc. (UK)

Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia)

Radiant Sage LLC. (US)

BioClinica Inc. (US)

Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US)

