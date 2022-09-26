Jiangmen Tings expanding soft drink production line

Guangdong, China, 2022-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Jiangmen Tings, a Chinese manufacturer of soft drink production lines, is expanding their operations with a new factory in the Jiangmen City. The new factory will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons and will create 1,000 jobs.

This expansion comes as demand for soft drinks continues to grow in China. Jiangmen Tings is one of the largest manufacturers of soft drink production lines in China and has been supplying equipment to major beverage companies since 2003. Their products include carbonated drinks, fruit juices, tea drinks, milk drinks, and bottled water.

How a Soft Drink Production Line Works

Interested in learning about how a soft drink production line works?Soft drinks are some of the most popular beverages in the world. In 2019, the global soft drink market was worth almost 1.5 trillion US dollars. 1 In the United States alone, people consumed over 400 billion Liters of soda. 2 That’s a lot of soda! So, how are these drinks made?

it depends on the type of soft drink. For example, carbonated beverages like cola or root beer are made using a different process than non-carbonated drinks like lemonade or fruit juice. In this blog post, we’ll focus on carbonated beverages.

Here’s a brief overview of how a carbonated soft drink production line works:

1. The first step is to create the syrup. This is done by mixing sugar, water, and flavorings in a large tank. The syrup is then pumped into smaller tanks called diffusion columns.

2. In the diffusion columns, the syrup mixture is combined with carbon dioxide gas. This creates what’s known as “carbonated water” or “seltzer water.”

3. The carbonated water is then pumped into holding tanks where it’s mixed with more flavorings, colorings, and preservatives.

4. From there, the soda is finally bottled or canned and then shipped off to stores and supermarkets for consumers to enjoy!

There you have it! That’s a brief overview of how a carbonated soft drink production line works. Of course, there are many different types and sizes of production lines out there depending on the needs of the company. But at its core, the process is relatively simple: sugar + water + flavorings + carbonation = delicious soda!

Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd. located in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province of China, is one of the leading manufaturer of water treatment equipment and beverage bottling production line. We are a group of people who work in and passionate about this industry for over 20 years.

