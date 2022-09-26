Cambridge Management Services, Inc. names Wendy Sikorski Senior Vice President of Operations

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2022-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Cambridge Management Services, Inc., a boutique asset management company operating multifamily and senior communities, has named Wendy Sikorski Senior Vice President of Operations.

In her role, Sikorski will lead the company’s operations as CMSI’s affiliate, LeCesse Development Corp., gears up for an increase in development activity in 2022 and beyond.

“At both CMSI and LeCesse, we care about creating outstanding communities,” said Rob Piezon, President. “With such an active development pipeline at LeCesse, we’re thrilled to have someone with Wendy’s experience to lead our team in lease-up operations and to help ensure each of our communities maintains the excellence CMSI and LeCesse have come to be known for.”

Prior to joining CMSI, Sikorski served as Senior Regional Manager with GCI Residential. She has also served on the board of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association, the South Carolina Apartment Association, and the Leadership Lyceum Apartment Association of North Carolina. She was also a member of the GCI President’s Club from 2015 to 2021.

About Cambridge Management Services, Inc.

Cambridge Management Services, Inc. is a boutique asset management company headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, operating multifamily and senior communities across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest. The company works with its affiliate, LeCesse Development Corp., which specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information about CMSI, visit https://www.cambridgemsi.com/.

