Life Science Tools Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 11.9% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Life Science Tools Industry Overview

The global life science tools market size was computed at USD 92.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The anticipated growth in revenue is attributed to rapid technological advancements adopted by the life science tools companies in mass spectrometry, sequencing technologies, chromatography methods, NMR, and other products. An exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases globally boosts the demand for life science tools for rapid diagnosis. As the world is engaged in curbing the spread of COVID-19, automation and robotic technologies play an important role in accelerating manual and redundant tasks in pharmaceutical companies and laboratories. To overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, drug developers are continuously working on the development of vaccines and other treatment options. The robotic companies are highly active in this space and are offering automated solutions to drug developers for rapid labor-extensive steps.

In March 2020, the Hamilton Company introduced two automated assay-ready workstations, the MagEx STARlet and Prep STARlet, to assist healthcare professionals and researchers engaged in coronavirus research. These two automated workstations are based on the Microlab STARlet liquid handling workstation of Hamilton, which, in turn, facilitates rapid, high-throughput research and diagnostic-based testing of SARS-CoV-2. Several initiatives are undertaken by biopharma companies to gain a competitive advantage in the COVID-19 cell therapy space. The players are adopting various market entry strategies, e.g., biopharma facility expansion, collaborations with other key stakeholders, and the development of contract manufacturing organizations.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Life Science Tools market

The pandemic has also established public/private partnerships for vaccine development. For instance, Operation Warp Speed (OWS) brings together various federal government departments in the U.S., including Health and Human Services. This collaboration has funded Phase 3 trials for BioNTech’s BNT162 from Pfizer, AZD1222 from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and mRNA-1273 from Moderna. Other major initiatives include ACTIV, CoVPN, and COVAX. Therefore, an increase in R&D for the development of vaccines for COVID-19 has increased the demand for technologies used for bio-processing, including cell culture. Moreover, Trizol and detergents are used for RNA extraction and virus inactivation for downstream biological assays. Owing to these factors, key companies have generated substantial revenue for their bioprocessing offerings.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Bioremediation Market – The global bioremediation market size was valued at USD 12.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.93% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global bioremediation market size was valued at USD 12.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.93% from 2022 to 2030. 3D Printed Drugs Market – The global 3D printed drugs market size was valued at USD 72.02 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.32% from 2022 to 2030.

Life Science Tools Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global life science tools market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, and region:

Life Science Tools Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Genomic Technology

Proteomics Technology

Cell Biology Technology

Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology

Lab Supplies & Technologies

Life Science Tools Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture

Liquid Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Flow Cytometry

Cloning & Genome Engineering

Microscopy & Electron Microscopy

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR & qPCR

Nucleic Acid Preparation

Nucleic Acid Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies

NMR

Other Separation Technologies

Other Products & Services

Life Science Tools End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Government & Academic

Biopharmaceutical Company

Health Care

Industry

Others

Life Science Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Life Science Tools market include

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Bruker

Oxford Instruments plc

Zeiss International

Order a free sample PDF of the Life Science Tools Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter