Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Industry Overview

The global multiparameter patient monitoring systems market size was valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, high demand for real-time patient monitors in critical care units, the need to make better clinical decisions on the spot, and documenting changes in a patient’s condition at every stage are factors likely to boost the market growth. Globally, the coronavirus outbreak resulted in historic losses across markets, driving countries into financial crises. According to the CDC, in March 2020, regulators and health authorities ordered all private clinics to immediately stop seeing patients, except for emergency treatment, leading to high revenue loss across the sector. However, the pandemic has had a positive effect on the multiparameter monitoring devices market. Recently carried out studies suggest that post-COVID infection, patients may suffer from heart conditions across all demographics and remote patient monitoring will be the most favorable option to evaluate and treat patients.

Multiparameter patient monitors are widely used for enhancing the quality of healthcare in both the in-patient wards and intensive care units (ICU). Monitoring is a very essential part of critically ill patients, especially in emergency departments, as the physiological response to critical illness is linked strongly to the outcome. The monitoring of critically ill patients using multiparameter monitors allows the measurements of physiological reserves and indicates the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions. The advances in wearable devices and wireless communication technology for medical telemetry have further increased the scope of monitoring solutions for patients inside and outside the hospital premises. Such technological advancements enable recording and transmitting data instantly from a patient’s device to a healthcare professional, thereby decreasing the duration of evaluation and treatment.

The introduction of wireless networks such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Medical Body Area Networks (MBAN) in the healthcare sectors has revolutionized the diagnostic processes of patient health without causing any discomfort attributed to its wireless design. This generally aids in monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and oxygen level in the body. The introduction of single-use portable devices has increased patient flexibility and helped in saving the cost of regular hospital visits. The continuous increase in demand for home-based medical treatments for the geriatric population is propelling the demand for these portable devices, which are easy and convenient to use.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global multiparameter patient monitoring systems market based on device type, acuity level, age group, end-use, and region:

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Portable

Fixed

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Acuity Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

High

Medium

Low

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic

MASIMO CORPORATION

Skanray Technologies

SCHILLER

Spacelabs Healthcare

Smiths Medical

SternMed GmbH

