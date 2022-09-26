Which Key Players hold a major share of global Endotracheal Tube Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Endotracheal Tube Industry Overview

The global endotracheal tube market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

There is an increasing demand for endotracheal tubes owing to the rising number of surgical procedures due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other respiratory diseases. As per World Health Organization Report 2019, respiratory diseases are the leading cause of death globally which accounts for around 4.0 million deaths every year. Hence, the market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

A significant increase in surgeries has fueled the demand for endotracheal tubes. According to the Global Surgery and Anaesthesia Statistics report, around 313.0 million procedures are performed each year. Technological advancements in endotracheal intubation have lowered the risk of infection associated with tubes and have also increased product safety.

Recently increasing occurrence of Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP) is most widely seen in patients who are on the endotracheal tube or mechanical ventilator for more than 48 hours. Thus, many players in the market are developing products with antimicrobial coating and anti-coagulant coating properties which can reduce VAP. For example, Medtronic Shiley Evac endotracheal tubes have been stated to reduce the VAP by 50.0%. Hence with the rising incidence of VAP, the demand for coated endotracheal tubes is increasing which will further fuel the market growth. Therefore, technological advancement in endotracheal tubes and a growing aging population that is highly prone to various chronic diseases will further elevate the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The advent of COVID-19 has greatly surged the demand for endotracheal tubes as breathing difficulty is one clear indication of infection which, in turn, boosted market growth. American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology has suggested performing Open Surgical Tracheostomy (OST) or percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy in case of respiratory failure in COVID patients. This pandemic paved way for emergency product approvals. For instance, a U.S.-based biotech firm, N8, secured emergency use authorization from Health Canada For its CeraSheild Endotracheal Tubes in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients. The company patented product has an anti-fouling coating that is conceived to avert deadly bacterial infections. Endotracheal intubation and ventilation support a COVID-19 patient’s breathing so the patient’s body can survive as the immune system fights the virus. This means a better chance of fighting off the virus. Such scenarios are expected to boost market growth.

Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endotracheal tubes market based on product type, route type, application, end-use, and region:

Endotracheal Tube Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Regular

Reinforced

Preformed

Double lumen

Endotracheal Tube Route Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Orotracheal

Nasotracheal

Endotracheal Tube Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Emergency Treatment

Therapy

Others

Endotracheal Tube End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Endotracheal Tube Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Endotracheal Tube market include

Teleflex Corporation

Medtronic

Medline Industries

Venner Medical

Sonoma Pharmaceutical

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Armstrong Medical

Airway Innovations

Smiths Group

ConvaTec, Inc.

