Hernia Repair Devices Market Size, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Hernia Repair Devices Industry Overview

The global hernia repair devices market size was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Key factors contributing to market growth include the increasing incidence of hernia, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements related to repair devices. The high incidence of hernia is creating a growing demand for efficient repair devices, which is expected to supplement the market growth. According to the U.S. FDA, more than a million hernia repair procedures are done annually in the U.S. alone. The high incidence of hernia is creating demand for an efficient solution, which is expected to be responsible for the market growth.

It was estimated that around 28 million elective operations and surgeries were canceled during the peak 12 weeks of interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2019, the proportion of emergency repairs and operations was approximately 2.5% for inguinal hernias and 5.9% for incisional and umbilical hernias. In mid-March 2020, an announcement was made by the German government to stop elective surgical interventions. In addition, the number of hernia repairs registered by Herniamed during March 2020 was reduced substantially.

The lowest cases of hernia repair were registered in April 2020, during which, hernia repair surgeries were equivalent to about 25% of those conducted from February to June 2019. With the gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases after May 2020, restrictions executed on overall elective surgery across German hospitals were lifted, resulting in an increase in the number of elective hernia repairs. Despite the normalization of hospitalization policies in Germany, the caseload of hernia repairs in June 2020 was considerably lower than that in June 2019.

Hernia repair is one of the most common surgical procedures performed across the world. The incidence of hernia is higher in men than in women. Around 25% of males and 2% of females develop inguinal hernia. This disorder is associated with risk factors such as obesity, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle, and age. About 75% of all hernias occur in the groin among adults, leading to an increase in the adoption of hernia repair devices among the demographic. The high incidence of hernia is creating demand for efficient hernia repair, which is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in hernia repair devices have rapidly increased in recent years. Advancements such as articulating fixation devices and self-fixating (gripping) meshes are developed to overcome the problems occurring during laparoscopic processes. In addition, such devices offer surgeons with better access to weak spots within the abdominal wall and enable them to securely place the mesh at the desired body site, which is likely to boost the market growth.

Hernia Repair Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hernia repair devices market on the basis of product type, surgery type, procedure type, and region:

Hernia Repair Devices Product Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hernia Mesh

Hernia Fixation Devices

Hernia Repair Devices Surgery Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Inguinal Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

Hernia Repair Devices Procedure Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Hernia Repair Devices Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Hernia Repair Devices market include

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Medtronic Plc

L. Gore & Associates

Ethicon Inc.

R Bard Inc

Atrium

LifeCell Corporation

Baxter International

Herniamesh S.R.L.

