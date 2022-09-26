Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Industry Overview

The global healthcare digital experience platform market size was valued at USD 883.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising demand for digital experience platforms from healthcare providers and payer organizations to ensure process optimization is one of the key factors driving the market. The growing complexity of management tasks and ever-demanding consumers has led healthcare payers to deliver a seamless, end-to-end patient experience. Keeping in line with the holistic view of each patient, the healthcare digital experience platform acts as an integrated solution capable of delivering streamlined sales, service, and marketing. These platforms emphasize financial efficiency and patient engagement. These platforms can be customized or personalized to meet the demands of these organizations, wherein payers decide to implement these solutions at full scale.

Healthcare digital experience platforms offer numerous benefits, such as patient activity monitoring components, seamless integration with multiple business operations, and in-built analytical capabilities. Key market players operating in the industry are focused on upgrading their digital platforms by integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data in their business modules. This, in turn, is expected to boost market growth over the next few years. Moreover, healthcare digital experience platforms aid organizations in delivering contextual recommendations and predictive offerings to their consumers. Various organizations are adopting personalized or customer-centric cultures to increase patient engagement by dealing with real-time patient data.

The ability to drive improvements in the organization’s market share across the healthcare sector, reduction in attrition rate by implementing advanced analytics, increasing sales efficiency by reducing the sales operating costs, and increasing the cycle speed through price and quotation capabilities are likely to be the key driving factors in the years to come. Moreover, the ability to enhance customer service by reducing the operating costs via optimized contact handling and transformed operations is contributing significantly to the market growth.

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global healthcare digital experience platform market on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, and region:

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Platform

Services

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

On-premises

Cloud Based

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Others

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global healthcare digital experience platform market include:

SoftServe

Accenture

Sitecore

Adobe

Oneview Healthcare

Optimizely, Inc.

Liferay Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Wipro Digital

