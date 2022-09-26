EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Competitive Research and Outlook 2028

EMEA Home Infusion Services Industry Overview

EMEA home infusion services market size was valued at USD 4,966.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the number of people suffering from long-term chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and the cost-effectiveness of home healthcare services are expected to boost the market growth.

The advent of the pandemic favored the growth of the market because home infusion services can be carried out safely, effectively and under the supervision of a physician at a patient’s home without the risk of the patient getting infected. Several illnesses, including immunological deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure, necessitate infusion therapy since oral medications are ineffective. According to the European Society of Cardiology in 2019, there are more than 6 million new cases of cardiovascular diseases in the EU every year, and more than 11 million in Europe as a whole. With about 49 million people in the EU suffering from the condition, the annual cost to EU economies is considerable at EUR 210 billion. As many patients require long-term care, home infusion services are considered to be a more cost-effective option than hospitalization.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the EMEA Home Infusion Services Market

The U.K. home infusion services market is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate of 9.7% from 2020 to 2028. According to the WHO, in the last few decades, life expectancy in Europe has increased significantly. In many European countries, the proportion of the geriatric population is steadily increasing and is expected to grow even more in the future. This is expected to increase the number of elderly persons who require care. The needs of people suffering from non-communicable diseases, which are the primary causes of disability and mortality, would likewise alter significantly in the next few decades.

Furthermore, an estimated 4 million people in the EU contract a healthcare-associated infection each year. For example, hospitals throughout Europe, including the U.K., as well as the Middle East and Africa, are attempting to replace millions of pieces of equipment used to treat patients, fearing that these instruments could cause infections as a result of the discovery of a company that falsified sterilization records for more than a decade. This problem affects over 230 different types of infusion lines, connections, and supporting kits, which are used with infusion pumps to provide medicines and fluids to patients. This is projected to increase demand for infusion services at home.

In MEA countries like, South Africa, health insurance coverage among the elderly is low (22.9 %), especially among the black (6%) and colored populations. The rise in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market. However, despite the free services for elderly people provided by the government, the people are facing challenges in accessing the public health system, which is likely to increase the demand for home infusion services provided by private institutions with the help of caregivers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting several industries, the demand for home infusion devices and services escalated drastically during the pandemic. Europe and MEA also were adversely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and this has catalyzed the uptake of digital health solutions and home infusion services to control the spread of the virus. Risk profiling of people with chronic conditions can be done based on vital signs and demographic data. In this manner, nurses can allocate more duration of their services to high-risk clients or those whose health may be critical, allowing easy virtual visits or at-home appointments. Europe is set to rigorously adopt remote monitoring, home infusion, telehealth platforms, AI-powered assessment apps, and devices to identify, manage and engage different healthcare strategies in the future.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports

Dental Simulator Market : The global dental simulator market size was valued at USD 314.32 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% from 2022 to 2030.

: The global dental simulator market size was valued at USD 314.32 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% from 2022 to 2030. Telehealth Services Market: The global telehealth services market size was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

October 2021 : Mediq partnered with Remedus to strengthen themselves in the field of home care, healthcare solutions, and medical devices in Belgium. Remedus complementary product and service offerings will enhance Mediq’s market position in Belgium.

: Mediq partnered with Remedus to strengthen themselves in the field of home care, healthcare solutions, and medical devices in Belgium. Remedus complementary product and service offerings will enhance Mediq’s market position in Belgium. July 2021: Healthcare at Home rebranded itself and changed its name to Sciensus. The name is expected to reflect the company’s forward-thinking approach, which aims to harness new digital technology and patient insight to provide patients with more knowledge, more choice, and greater convenience.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the EMEA home infusion services market include:

OMT GmbH & Co. KG

Licher MT GmbH

Sciensus

Mediq

Hala Healthcare Services

Enayati home healthcare

Orkyn

Order a free sample PDF of the EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.