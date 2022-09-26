Increasing Consumption Is Driving the Demand for Moringa Ingredients Market by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Moringa Ingredients Industry Overview

The global moringa ingredients market size was estimated at USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2020 to 2028. The availability of a wide variety of product applications across food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, and animal feed industry along with their increasing consumption is driving the demand for moringa ingredients.

Moringa ingredients refer to the parts of moringa like bark, seeds, pods, flowers, leaves, and others which are derived from the moringa tree for their nutritive properties. These ingredients are a rich source of nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins, beta carotene, and other bioactive compounds. The continuously growing food & beverages sector along with the rising awareness about the nutritive properties of moringa ingredients is supporting its growth in the market.

India moringa ingredients market was dominated by conventional origin segment in 2020 attributed to its high productivity for the cultivators. The favorable weather condition and quality of land in the country are majorly supporting the country’s market value. Increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of moringa consumed through a variety of products like dietary supplements, functional foods, tea, among others are further supporting market growth.

The moringa ingredients cultivation in the Indian market is estimated to exhibit potential growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The continuously advancing agricultural practices by farmers of the country due to expanding automotive reach and learnings in the agricultural sector is supporting the market growth. The farmers are upgrading their traditional practices of cultivation with advanced practices which are helping them in increasing their income value.

The market is having a strong dependency on the supply of moringa plant leaves, pods, and other nutritive ingredients. The major players are sourcing these raw materials from the native countries, whereas with time the cultivation of Moringa is expanding across the non-native countries of North America, South America, and Europe in order to meet the bolstering demand of the ingredients across the varied industry verticals.

Moringa Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global moringa ingredients market based on source, origin, application, and region:

Moringa Ingredients Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Leaves

Seed

Roots

Flowers

Others

Moringa Ingredients Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Organic

Conventional

Moringa Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Moringa Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Moringa Ingredients market include

Organic India Pvt Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

KuliKuli, Inc.

Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd

Grenera Nutrients Pvt

Botanica Natural Products

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt Ltd.

Herbs & Crops Overseas

Moringa Initiative Ltd.

Green Virgin Products LLC

Dominate Industries

