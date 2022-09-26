U.S. Air Purifier Market Demand Is Increased Due to Rising Pollution Levels in The Country

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Air Purifier Industry Overview

The U.S. air purifier market size was estimated at USD 2.17 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing pollution levels and the rising prevalence of airborne diseases in the country have resulted in rising product demand. The lockdown measures were taken by various states, such as California, Chicago, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Mississippi, to control the COVID-19 spread. This has resulted in boosting the sales of home appliances, such as air purifiers, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, and water filtration devices. The rising awareness regarding healthy living has also contributed to the increased product sales in the country.

Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly adopting air purifiers to maintain indoor air quality. In addition, there is a rising product demand from healthcare facilities exploring ways to avoid the coronavirus spread, though it mainly spreads from person to person. The market in the U.S. is projected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing pollution levels caused by industrialization, urbanization, and rapid population growth. Air purifiers play an important role in controlling deteriorating air quality and environmental imbalance that causes health issues.

The increasing product adoption is also attributed to the rising awareness about health among the youth and the upper echelons of society. Clean and fresh air prevents the possibility of respiratory diseases, such as pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, and asthma. The price of air purifiers is based on their specifications, quality, and coverage area. However, the overall cost associated with the operations and maintenance is high, which proves to be a deterrent for many consumers. The high operational cost is majorly related to the cost of energy or electricity required for the product’s functioning.

U.S. Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. air purifier market on the basis of technology and application:

U.S. Air Purifier Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

U.S. Air Purifier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Commercial

Residential

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Air Purifier market include

IQAir North America, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

LG Electronics

Unilever

Aerus LLC

Panasonic Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Rabbit Air

