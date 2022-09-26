Single-use Bioreactors Market 2028 – Regional Analysis With Top Players

Single-use Bioreactors Industry Overview

The global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among small companies and startups, technological advancements in single-use bioreactors, and advantages offered by these products are key factors driving the market. Furthermore, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the market for SUBs has witnessed a significant increase in revenue. Many biopharmaceutical companies are in the race to develop an effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This has resulted in increased demand for single-use bioreactors. For instance, ABEC has provided six 4,000 L single-use bioreactors to the Serum Institute of India for the large-scale production of COVID-19 vaccines at reasonable costs.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Single-use Bioreactors Market

According to several survey results, the adoption of SUBs is registering a growth rate of 11% on annual basis. With fluctuating demand for biopharmaceuticals, the scope of stainless-steel bioreactors and accompanying large capital expenses have become a challenge. SUBs have successfully addressed traditional bioreactors-associated challenges with their flexibility to serve the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Flexibility is recognized as one of the key industry factors to drive investment in single-use bioreactor technology.

Furthermore, the rising demand for highly potent therapeutics worldwide, which does not require a large number of bioreactors, is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of disposable bioreactors in the coming years. Small-scale, bench-top SUBs provide a faster turnaround time by minimizing the need for assembling, cleaning, and autoclaving. These reactors are considered as workhorses for process development and optimization, consequently driving the implementation of SUBs for biopharmaceutical development.

Moreover, SUBs hold the potential to reduce the cost associated with conventional bioreactors. Implementation costs of disposable bioreactors tend to be much lower than conventional stainless-steel bioreactor systems. Hence, the adoption of these products can be mainly attributed to the cost-saving advantages in terms of construction, operating, and cleaning. Purchasing considerations in selecting single-use bioreactors are cost, desired operating volume, reaction size, temperature control, and capacity.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Virus Filtration Market : The global virus filtration market size was estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2018. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors contributing to the growth.

The global virus filtration market size was estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2018. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors contributing to the growth. Glycomics Market: The global glycomics market size was estimated at USD 822.5 million in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its plans to establish a new manufacturing facility dedicated to single-use bioprocessing products. The addition of the Nashville site expanded its global network of SUT manufacturing sites.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its plans to establish a new manufacturing facility dedicated to single-use bioprocessing products. The addition of the Nashville site expanded its global network of SUT manufacturing sites. March 2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced HyPerforma DynaDrive single-use bioreactors with a capacity of 3,000 L and 5,000 L. This launch was aimed to meet the strong demand for large-scale single-use bioprocessing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced HyPerforma DynaDrive single-use bioreactors with a capacity of 3,000 L and 5,000 L. This launch was aimed to meet the strong demand for large-scale single-use bioprocessing. December 2020: Cytiva opened a new manufacturing facility for Xcellerex XDR single-use bioreactors in the U.S. in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global single-use bioreactors market include:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Merck KgaA

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

bbi-biotech GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Single-use Bioreactors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.