Check out zdigitizing custom embroidery digitizing

Newark, DE, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — We initially established our embroidery digitizing company (ZDIGITIZING) in 2002, which later expanded to become a worldwide digitizing business. We have a highly-skilled digitizing team capable of handling even the most challenging and complex designs with precision for embroidery digitization.

With our amazing digitization techniques and flawless outcomes, we have been able to gain the trust of embroidery enterprises all across the world throughout the years.

Our pleasure is to be embroidery digitizers and give embroidery digitizing and vector art services to embroiderers and printers worldwide. Our customers provide us photos of their logos, and we convert them into embroidery formats for use on computerized embroidery machines.