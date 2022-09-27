Family Law Firm In Denver Launches New Website

Denver, Colorado, United States, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Philip Goldberg PC, based in Denver, CO, recently launched a new website for his family law practice. The website is designed to provide more information to help Denver families cope with divorce, child custody, parental rights, property division, spousal maintenance, and many other issues.

At Philip Goldberg PC, the team understands the difficulty of family transitions. When a person must face family law issues, they need a trusted expert to help them find the best path to take. This means that every case is approached with care and clients are treated like family. The team believes that their compassion and extensive experience makes them one of Colorado’s top family law firms, and many clients depend on them for expert guidance.

The new website provides a clear insight into the areas handled by the firm as well as additional information regarding such issues. One of the more common situations handled by the firm is divorce. Whether the individual in question is the spouse who filed for divorce or the spouse served with divorce papers, the law firm will help them maximize their financial independence and prepare for life after divorce. The team has extensive knowledge of Colorado divorce law and the interconnected issues related to the dissolution of marriage.

Legal Separation is also handled by the Goldberg firm. When couples decide they no longer wish to live together but do not want to divorce, they can pursue a legal separation. The court grants terms regarding child custody, child support, and property division. The lawyers at the firm will guide clients through the process to meet their needs and protect their interests. The firm also handles annulment cases. To quote the newly launched website, “An annulment (formally known as Declaration of Invalidity of Marriage) is a judicial decree declaring a marriage never existed. The court can grant an annulment for fraud or coercion in obtaining consent to marry, or for other reasons. We help clients seek an annulment and present the required documentation to achieve a positive outcome.” The firm is dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcome for all of its clients, regardless of the situation. Learn more here: Family Law Denver.

The firm handles a wide range of family law cases. Aside from divorce, legal separation, and annulment, the firm also handles cases for divorce appeals, post-divorce issues, parenting time and decision-making, and child support. All of these situations can take an immense toll on a client, and the firm’s lawyers are dedicated to making the process as stress-free as possible (while working to establish a good outcome as well). The firm also represents individuals with cases concerning prenuptial agreements and postnuptial agreements, grandparent rights, paternity, adoption, contempt proceedings, and modification issues, which include issues such as terms of alimony or custody.

Philip Goldberg is an AV-rated® trial lawyer. He has argued cases before the Illinois Appellate Court, the Colorado Supreme Court, the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Colorado Court of Appeals, the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and the state trial courts of Colorado, Georgia and Illinois. He has also tried numerous jury and bench trials. In addition to the United States District Courts for the District of Colorado and the Northern District of Georgia, Goldberg is authorized to represent clients in all state courts in Georgia and Colorado. Along with considerable experience in real estate litigation, business litigation, probate/estate litigation, and appellate practice, Goldberg concentrates his practice on difficult family law issues.

He has also been selected as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers. Membership into The National Trial Lawyers is by invitation only, extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state (based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria). Apart from his many accolades in the legal field, Mr. Goldberg also served as an Army officer for eight years. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal (Desert Shield/Desert Storm) for his active-duty service during the Persian Gulf War. To learn more about the services offered by Philip Goldberg PC and his firm, clients may visit the newly launched website. The firm can also be contacted via phone or email for further inquiries

