SAP Business One Solution for Pharma and Chemical Industry – Transfinite Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Uncertainty, complexity, and regulatory oversight are increasing in today’s market. To help ensure sustainable growth and performance, chemicals and Pharma companies must constantly innovate and adapt their products, processes, and business models.

Align strategic, financial, commercial, and operational goals with demand-driven digital business planning from SAP Business One.

Plan inventory and supply through cross-functional collaboration, analysis, and optimization of demand signals, supply constraints, and financial considerations, then translate the plan into actionable targets for execution systems. Identify raw-material sources and align them in order to manage global supply risks while protecting profitability.

Keep up with the constant stream of mergers and divestitures, changing regulations, and innovations by transforming processes and delivering sustainable growth and performance with digital manufacturing, supply chain, product and process innovation, real-time price and margin management, and health and safety management.

Transfinite Innovative Solutions helps you to reduce risks, save on IT operations and bring down infrastructure costs. Our solutions adapt the latest technology and analytics to help improve everything from chemical manufacturing and supply chain management to sales and CRM with regulatory compliance.

Transfinite address the specific challenges of the chemical industry by helping enterprises to improve performance, comply with industry rules and regulations, maintain strictly to environmental and safety norms, take advantage of better asset utilization and improved production schedules. Transfinite assist to Smooth switch to deliver value without sacrificing competency, proactive data-driven decision making.

Our fully integrated, end-to-end ERP software provides unique manufacturing functionality while meeting compliance and complex quality control regulations by managing and controlling all business processes.

Know more about SAP Business One Solution for Pharma and Chemical Industry @ https://transfinite.one/pharma-chemicals/

SAP Business One Key features for Pharma & Chemical Industry Solutions

Production and Capacity planning

Bill of Materials (Artwork, Receipe) Management

Batch production

Quality management – Quality plan, Quality transfer, In process inspection and Certificate of Analysis.

Inventory control and management

BMR / BPR Generation with GMP

Accounting and Finance

Customer Relationship Management

Compliance Management

Plant Maintenance

Material requirement planning (MRP)

Subcontracting – Delivery challan, Material reconciliation with ITC4, Inter-branch transfer

SAP Business One Benefits for Pharma & Chemical Industry

Batch control and traceability

Compliance Management

Enhanced visibility over all types of documentation throughout the production process

Streamlined labelling, barcoding, shipping and automated calculation of safe quantities

Yield reconciliation and effective wastage management.

Reduces costs and improves profitability

Automated Alerts for lot expiring, minimum inventory levels.

