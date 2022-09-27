Seattle Artist Interviews and Creates New Music for Two Seniors with Sickle Cell

Seattle, Washington, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — As part of National Sickle Cell Awareness month, Seattle-based artist Nate Sahr has created “Sickle Cell Warriors,” a new episode in his storytelling podcast Folk’s Tales. This episode, which will release on September 29th, features an original musical score interwoven with Kendra Hogenson and Ken West’s stories of living with Sickle Cell Anemia. In conjunction with the Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force, Sahr has created this work to raise awareness for those suffering from Sickle Cell in the greater Seattle area.

“It is a debilitating disease,” says Ken West, “They call us Sickle Cell warriors for a reason. Because every day is a battle. A war that we have with our own bodies.” At 62 years old, West has already far surpassed the life expectancies doctors predicted for him in his youth. Now, he tells his story to encourage others with Sickle Cell that they can live long, fulfilling lives as well.

This episode will be the fifth installment of Nate Sahr’s podcast Folk’s Tales. By weaving together stories and music, Sahr aims to amplify the voices of ordinary people like West and Hogenson. Through this exploration of their stories, Sahr hopes to generate curiosity and empathy for all people, especially those with Sickle Cell Anemia.

“I believe every human being is worthy of what only movie characters normally get: a soundtrack to their lives,” says Sahr. “Ken and Kendra have stories that need to be heard by more people. Collectively, there is much more we can do to help people with Sickle Cell.”

Episode five of Folk’s Tales, titled “Sickle Cell Warriors” will be available September 29th on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Visit FolksTales.art for more information on Sahr’s project.

Visit mssctf.org to learn more about the Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force.

