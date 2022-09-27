MJK Cleaning Services Offers After Builder Cleanups in Leeds

Leeds, United Kingdom, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — MJK Cleaning Services is now offering after-builder cleanups. This new service is ideal for customers who have had building work done on their property and need help getting it back to a clean and presentable state. The team at MJK Cleaning Services has a wealth of experience in dealing with all sorts of messes, so you can rest assured that your property will be in good hands.

After builder, cleanups can be a big job, but the team at MJK Cleaning Services is more than up for the challenge. They will work diligently to make your property look its best again and even take care of all the waste disposal for you.

In this recent announcement, the company’s CEO shared, “We are very excited to offer this new After Builder Cleanups in Leeds to our customers. We know how frustrating it can be to have building work done on your property and then be left with a big mess to deal with. Our team will do everything possible to make your property look its best again.”

Here’s what will be included in their after-build-up cleanup services

– Thorough cleaning of all surfaces: This includes dusting, sweeping, and vacuuming all surfaces to remove any build-up of dirt and debris.

– Cleaning windows and mirrors: The team will also clean any windows and mirrors on your property, leaving them streak-free and sparkling.

– Polishing of all fixtures and fittings: All fixtures and fittings on your property will be thoroughly cleaned and polished until they shine.

– Dusting of all surfaces: All surfaces, including skirting boards, door frames, and shelving, will be dusted to remove any lingering dust.

– Removal of all waste: The team also disposes of any waste generated from the building work. This includes packing it all up and taking it to the local dump.

“We know how important it is to have a clean and presentable property, especially after building work has been carried out. We are dedicated to providing the best after-builder cleanup in Leeds. We will leave your property looking its best so you can focus on enjoying your newly refurbished home,” said the company’s CEO.

For more details about MJK Cleaning, please visit the website, https://mjkcleaningservices.co.uk/.

About MJK Cleaning Services

MJK Cleaning Services is a professional cleaning company based in Leeds. They offer various commercial and domestic property cleaning services, including after-builder cleanups.

Contact Information

Covering:

Across West Yorkshire

Phone:

Call 07849198521 or Text Obed on 07305876877

Email:

mjkclean.maintproperties@gmail.com