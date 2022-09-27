Xellentro is emerging as the top DevOps Institute in India for SRE Certification Training Online

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Xellentro is a company with headquarters in Bangalore, India, and collaborates intimately with clients to address their most challenging organizational development issues. It is a new entrant in the field of project, program and portfolio management consulting and training services. It is becoming the top DevOps Institute in India for SRE Certification Training online.

It is an accredited training partner of DevOps Foundation, SRE Foundation. Its Site Reliability Engineering Practitioner course is designed specifically to give practitioners a deeper understanding of the various SRE activities and to assist them in implementing SRE in their organizations or improving their current SRE effort. One can pass the SRE Practitioner certification test successfully with the help of this course. SRE Foundation Certification completion is a requirement for this program.

SREP demands automation. The SREP may be used to automate the following areas:

Configuration as Code / Infrastructure as Code

Production-level non-functional and automated functional testing

Deploying of only artifacts that have been versioned and signed.

Easier planning for future growth

Chaos engineering and anti-fragility

The Site Reliability Engineering Practitioner course of Xellentro is tailored to assist you in developing trustworthy software systems. This is a high-level program that delves deeply into the ideas and methods that provides a company with the flexibility to extend IT services securely and dependably. The SRE Certification Training online program can be pursued by anyone with the help of the internet, and it is possible to learn at own pace and in full convenience. As it is an online course, the SRE Certification Training online program allows people with a full-time job to pursue it and earn a certification at the end of successful course completion.

Organizational realignment, a shift in the emphasis placed on engineering and automation, and the adoption of a number of new working paradigms for operations—such as switching from the current Operate and Maintain approach to one that emphasizes design and build—all of these are necessary for the introduction of a site-reliability dimension.

In Site Reliability Engineering, silos between Dev and Ops are broken down through collaboration. SREP is compatible with IT Service Management, Agile, and DevOps. The SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Practitioner certificate can be earned by completing the 90-minute test, which has 40 multiple-choice questions. The DevOps Institute oversees and maintains the certification.

The course can be taken up by anyone who is launching or organizing a movement for greater dependability, or interested in contemporary methods to bring about organizational change and attain leadership in the IT domain. It can be pursued by Business Managers, System Integrators, Site Reliability Engineers, IT Operations Managers, DevOps Practitioners, Software Engineers, IT Team Leaders, Coaches, Tool Providers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Consultants and even IT Managers and IT Directors.

About Xellentro

A specialized company based in Bangalore, India, Xellentro works with its clients to pinpoint areas for improvement and employs seasoned consultants to improve their development and business procedures. It was founded in 2012 and has come a long way since then.

For further information or for enquiry, please visit the website https://www.xellentro.com/.

