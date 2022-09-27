Studio FYUL Introduces a World-Class Printing Studio in Delhi

Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Studio FYUL, a printing retail company, unveils a world class studio in the capital city to assist the brands across India to comprehend the various types of printing techniques and papers with the help of samples. This now means easy and economical access to all kinds of customized commercial printing, along with a complete guidance throughout the process.

Studio FYUL has on-board a well-trained team of workers highly specialized in providing best printing solutions for all types of businesses and helps in choosing what’s right for them. The business stationery and prints by Studio FYUL is everything that a brand requires to level up.

As the name suggests, FYUL is the fuel of a brand’s printing communication that offers almost everything one can ask for in their business – paper bag printing, soft boxes & mono cartons, rigid box printing, sticker & label printing, takeaway box printing, customized beverage glass, customized stationery printing, and expert guidance of course.

Speaking about the studio launch, Mayank Jain, the CEO of Studio FYUL said, “We can help you (brands) sell better by working on your packaging and providing practical solutions that suit your needs. From colors, shapes, prints, everything can be personalized according to the business requirements. We are not a printing press but your channel partners for your paper printing and packaging needs.”

Further, he added, “We believe that the industry yet does not see print as a powerful tool for communication and hence we want this revolution. Our prime focus is on developing a world-class ecosystem for Indian companies and empowering them with mighty prints.”

With 10+ years of industry experience, FYUL has a varied client base and boasts of some of the toughest designs. It is a one stop solution for all the brands looking out to strengthen their market position and stand out in this competitive business world.

Studio FYUL is based in Okhla Industrial Area, Delhi and is now open to visit.

About Studio FYUL

Since the inception, Studio FYUL has positioned itself strong in the market and delivered unique prints on paper, soft boxes, rigid boxes and more. Developing prints and ideas that are synonymous with the brand image, the company has evolved into a name that is trusted by brands. With high quality service, competitive prices and diverse service offerings, Studio FYUL is a go to platform for businesses for custom printed needs.