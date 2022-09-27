Barapp Personal Injury Lawyer

Posted on 2022-09-27

Kingston, ON, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Barapp Personal Injury Lawyer in Kingston are an experienced and successful team that will fight for your rights after you have sustained an injury in an accident because of negligence by another. If you have been injured in an accident, don’t wait to call a lawyer. We will negotiate with the insurance company and get you the maximum compensation you deserve. The consultation is free, with no obligation. Schedule an appointment today to speak with one of our Kingston injury lawyers.

Business Address:
130 Ontario St, lower level,
Kingston, ON K7L 2Y4
Business Telephone:
613-777-1506

