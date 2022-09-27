QID Cards provide incredible MIFARE Cards In Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — QID Cards is a leading MIFARE card provider in Qatar. They offer a wide range of services, including the creation, production, and installation of MIFARE cards; with the goal of providing continuous solutions to the growing security and automation with technological solutions. Their MIFARE cards offer identification, authentication, and storage of information. They have inbuilt microchips and memory in the card and provide the following types:

MIFARE DESFire® EV2 4K White Gloss PVC Card

· MIFARE® DESFIRE® EV1 4k White PVC Card

· Crescendo C1150 with iCLASS + MIFARE® Classic + Prox Smart Card

· Crescendo C1150 with MIFARE® Classic Smart Card

Nowadays, it’s essential to have a MIFARE Card as it has various benefits. Moreover, MIFARE technology is unique, enabling numerous applications that other cards do not. And it includes improved security encryption that is difficult to replicate also. The card does not need to be physically inserted into a reader; they simply need to be near a card reader.

These cards are incredibly robust and are meant to protect your important information. Each MIFARE product has its own serial number. Once the MIFARE card and card reader mutually authenticate, encryption keys prevent data from being transmitted. A MIFARE card’s strongest feature is that it can be programmed with numerous credentials.

QID Cards Qatar is an innovative and customer-centric solutions provider that works on artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security, mobile payment, and data analytics to offer the most secure solutions and ensures that they provide world-class solutions to take care of their clients with innovative ideas. QID cards, based in Qatar, is the most reliable source for cards, selling a wide range of products at low costs. Moreover, they also provide smart cards, readers, key chains, and wristbands.

To know more about their MIFARE Cards and other products, visit their official website, call +974 44 68 2391, or mail them at contact@qidcards.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Company:

