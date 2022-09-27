Amerigo Scientific Launches CALX8 Reagent to Support Life Science Discovery

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new CALX8 Reagent for laboratory scientists focused on life science research. This reagent is an ionic calixarene-based detergent/surfactant with three polar carboxyl groups and one octyl chain, which can be used to extract membrane proteins of the highest quality.

Biochemical reagents are chemicals found in biological systems that can be used in life science research. They could be organic compounds or biological substances. Various reagents such as buffers, detergents, antimicrobials, enzyme inhibitors and substrates are currently available for biochemical, molecular and cell biology research. Every technique or workflow throughout research, ranging from molecular biology, cellular analysis, to protein detection, requires the participation of biochemicals with specific properties. Critical reagents directly affect the quality, consistency, and specificity of results. When selecting the key biochemical reagents, one should fully understand the lot-to-lot consistency, performance, and biochemical or biophysical properties of the reagents.

Detergents are amphiphilic compounds consisting of both hydrophilic and hydrophobic domains. They spontaneously form spherical micellar structures in aqueous solutions to provide an amphiphilic environment that mimics lipid bilayers. Due to the high water solubility of detergent molecules, they play a crucial role in the extraction, purification and stabilization of membrane proteins. Thus detergents are frequently used in molecular biology research such as cell lysis, protein purification, DNA/RNA separation, electrophoresis, immunoassays, and cleaning.

Amerigo Scientific provides high-quality biochemical reagents for various life science research, including detergents, catalysts, enzymes and substrates, inhibitors and more. These reagents can be effectively browsed in the extensive catalog according to the specific research application. Nevertheless, Amerigo Scientific has recently expanded its portfolio of detergents and launched CALX8 Reagent (Soft proprietary detergent) for the laboratory researchers to extract membrane proteins of the highest quality.

The CALX8 reagent is an ionic calixarene-based detergent/surfactant with three polar carboxylic groups and a octyl chain. Detergents are classified into three major categories according to their structure. Ionic detergent, as one of the three categories, contains a head group with a net cationic or anionic charge. Ionic detergents are very effective at solubilizing proteins, as well as denaturing proteins.

