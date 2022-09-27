Hlks Cargo Nigeria Announces Sea Cargo From London to Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hlks Cargo Nigeria is pleased to announce the launch of their sea cargo service from London to Nigeria.

This new service provides a reliable and affordable way for businesses and individuals to send goods to Nigeria, with Hlks Cargo Nigeria’s extensive knowledge and experience in shipping, ensuring that all items arrive safely and on time.

With a dedicated team of experts available to support and advise, Hlks Cargo Nigeria is the ideal partner for anyone looking to send sea cargo from London to Nigeria or vice versa. Besides, they take complete responsibility for delivering the supplies safely and securely.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new service to our customers,” said the company’s CEO. “It is an important addition to our existing transportation services and will help us to meet the growing demand for shipping goods to Nigeria.”

They were pleased to share that the company has been working hard to develop the infrastructure and partnerships needed to make this service possible and that they can now offer it at a competitive price.

Besides, the company also offers other shipping services like Air Cargo and Road Cargo.

Further in the announcement, the Hlks Cargo Nigeria owner said, “We want to thank all our customers for their support, and we look forward to continuing to serve them with the same high level of quality and service that they have come to expect from us.”

Here’s the list of services they provide:

Sea cargo from London to Nigeria

Cargo from Nigeria to London

Freight from Nigeria to London

Freight from London to Nigeria

Hlks Cargo Nigeria has been in business for several years and has become one of the leading transportation companies in Nigeria.

For more information about their new service, please visit http://hlkscargonigeria.com/.

About Hlks Cargo Nigeria

Hlks Cargo Nigeria is a transportation company specializing in sea cargo from London to Nigeria. The company has been in business for several years and has a reputation for reliable and efficient service. Hlks Cargo Nigeria has a fleet of vessels capable of transporting large quantities of cargo to and fro London.

Contact Information

UK OFFICE

UNIT 2226, ACCESS SELF STORAGE

61 Willow Walk

Tower Bridge

London SE1 5SF

Tel: +44 330 133 0406