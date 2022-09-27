Amerigo Scientific Introduces Sphericalplate 5D for Research and Diagnostic Applications

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the release of the Sphericalplate 5D (SP5D) that generates uniform and size-controllable cell clusters required for a variety of research and diagnostic applications. Its SP5D platform enables the transformation from bench to bedside and covers scalable, reliable and safe application for cell therapy.

Three-dimensional (3D) cell culture supports an artificial microenvironment for optimal cell growth, differentiation, and function, and is capable of creating tissue-like structures in vitro. The 3D cell culture has been widely used in differentiation research, drug discovery, cancer research, gene and protein expression research, and cell physiology research.

Various advanced 3D cell culture methods have been developed, generally classified into scaffold-free and scaffold-based cultures. In a scaffold-free system, cell culture does not depend on solid support. Meanwhile, scaffold-free 3D culture systems promote the formation of multicellular aggregates, commonly referred to as spheroids. The spherical geometry closely resembles the structure and physiological environment of certain tumor types, making it relatively easy to model the dynamic processes of solid tumors.

3D multicellular spheroids provide an exciting model to study in vivo-like function where cells are grown under physiologically relevant conditions compared to monolayer 2D cell culture. However, its widespread application is currently limited due to the lack of reliable, reproducible, and automated solutions.

Amerigo Scientific’s new Sphericalplate 5D represents a technical solution to these drawbacks. It consists of 12 functionalized wells, each with 750 round-bottomed microwells and a high-end ultra-low attachment nanocoating, resulting in perfect cell aggregation. This makes the results reproducible and reliable.

This SP5D platform technology allows the creation of highly standardized cell spheroids that are freely scalable from hundreds in the laboratory to millions for clinical use. In order to meet the highest medical and regulatory standards, it can be seamlessly translated to support diagnostic or clinical use.

“Our 3D cell culture protocols using SP5D are highly scalable as one plate can accommodate 9000 spheroids. Scalable solutions on the market do not meet the quality standards required for safe clinical use, but our SP5D bridges this gap. We can provide standardized, uniform, and size-controllable spheroids on a large scale, with precise control of spheroid size for higher standardization & reproducibility,” introduced by Nina Cooper, the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

Amerigo Scientific offers a variety of simple and high-performance 3D cell culture systems such as ready-to-use solid scaffold bioreactors, scaffold-free culture plates for the production of highly standardized cell spheroids, highly compatible microfluidic chips, and 3D adipocyte microphysiology systems. Each 3D cell culture system consists of a unique set of advantages that can be selected based on the appropriate research applications. High-quality biomaterials such as hydrogels, collagen, and laminin for 3D culture are also available at Amerigo Scientific.

If you need more information about the Sphericalplate 5D or have any inquiries about Amerigo Scientific’s 3D Cell Culture Systems, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Albeit this is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder possesses more than 20 years of experience in the biomedical as well as biochemical fields and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical, biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies.