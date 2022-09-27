Binmile Welcomes Edelweiss AMC to its Clientele for Digital Advancement

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies, a leading fintech software development company announces its partnership with Edelweiss ACM as their new client for digital advancement.

Edelweiss Group-led Edelweiss Asset Management is India’s youngest and fastest-growing asset management company with investment solutions. It is currently managing Asset Under Management (AUM) of over 90,000 crores ranging across equities, hybrid, fixed income, and alternatives.

Whilst maintaining ahead of the curve and following their mantra, they have signed with Binmile Technologies to assist in their digital transformation through advanced technologies. The main scope of the project is to enrich the face of their app for clients, distributors, and customers.

The partnership between Binmile Technologies and Edelweiss AMC has helped Binmile grow its roots deeper in the Finance Sector by delivering impactful solutions, as stated by Avanish Kamboj, Founder & CEO, Binmile:

“Our vision is to deliver high-end solutions that positively impact the Finance Industry procedures. The high-end technology solutions suit our portfolio products and bring in critical expertise and knowledge for us in the crucial financial services sector.”

Binmile strives to continuously improve and grow its portfolio of clients, as more interest in product engineering and automation increases. As automation assists the issue of paper-based, semi-manual, or fully manual data entry with a more accurate and resource-saving solution.

About Edelweiss AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is one of the fastest growing AMCs with investment solutions ranging across equities, hybrid, fixed income, and alternatives in India. It offers a robust platform to a diversified client base across domestic and global geographies. The fund suite is designed to offer investment solutions to investors with different needs. Edelweiss AMC has world-class knowledge platforms to provide its partners and investors access to information and insights. For more information please visit: www.edelweissmf.com

Edelweiss MF Social media handles: @EdelweissMF | Linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-amc |@Edelweissmutualfund

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is a leading IT service company with the goal to provide reliable digitally engineered products such as custom software development, mobile app development, web development, product development, cloud & DevOps, and quality assurance based on cutting-edge technologies. Their team is composed of a wide range of technology experts with decades of experience in information technology and project management.

Visit at: https://binmile.com/

Binmile Technologies Social media handles: @BinmileOfficial | https://in.linkedin.com/company/binmile-technologies