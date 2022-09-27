Kinex Media Ranks On The Globe And Mail’s List Of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Canada, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Having been named to the prestigious Canadian Top Growing Companies ranking in the 2022 Report on Business, Kinex Media, a Toronto-based digital marketing agency continues to thrive.

“We have sealed rapid growth at Kinex Media because of result-oriented digital strategies & that have been accelerating the velocity of success since 2008,” notes Karan Sharma, Co-Founder of Kinex Media. “Our resilient customer relationships and an unrivalled team of digital strategists, passionate marketers & web developers who always strive to develop exceptional customized experiences to create enduring relationships, always go the extra mile to bring brands to life.”

” As a purpose-built agency, we specialize in scaling up the growth of both large and small brands,” said Amir Waheed, Co-Founder of Kinex Media. “Kinex Media has been fortunate to work with some of Canada’s most renowned brands for years despite the pandemic. Our incredible growth has been made possible by excellent partners who trust us. Our expertise, proven results, and repeatable processes allowed us to advance our clients across the business spectrum.”

A Multi-Year Success Story

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth, and Kinex Media earned its spot with a three-year growth of 166%. This honour entitles Kinex Media to join an inspiring group of Canadian leaders, disruptors, and innovators.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies can be an inspiration and practical guide for other companies facing similar challenges. A compelling combination of wit, tenacity, and unwavering commitment characterizes the entrepreneurs behind these companies.

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the businesses on this year’s Report on the Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify.

About Kinex Media

Kinex Media is a performance-driven digital marketing agency having a highly qualified team of 100+ digital natives, specializing in Paid Media, SEO, Creative Design, Social Media and Digital Strategy. Having built, managed, and optimized digital campaigns using proven digital tactics, Kinex Media has brought value to a growing roster of top-tier clients.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers weekly in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail are owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Source: https://www.kinexmedia.com/blog/kinex-media-honoured-as-canadas-top-growing-companies-by-globe-and-mail/