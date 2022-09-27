Truitt & White Introduces Weather Shield Products

Berkeley, CA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Truitt & White is pleased to announce that they will be introducing the new line of Weather Shield doors and windows at their upcoming event held on October 27, 2022, from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. The event will occur at their showroom conference room at 1831 Second Street in Berkeley, CA.

The free event hosted by Truitt & White will introduce consumers to the durable, innovative doors and windows by Weather Shield, a Wisconsin-based company in operation for more than 60 years. The windows and doors feature innovative designs to provide high-performance results for energy efficiency and durability. They offer a selection of Next Gen sliding patio doors and the VUE collection, an ultra-modern, all-aluminum door and window collection targeting the custom home market.

Truitt & White hosts quarterly events to introduce new products they offer, providing customers with valuable insight into upcoming options. Consumers can attend these events free of charge to learn about the latest developments on the market to improve their homes and increase energy efficiency.

Anyone interested in learning about the Weather Shield products or the upcoming event can find out more by visiting the Truitt & White website or calling 1-510-841-0511.

About Truitt and White: Truitt and White is a lumber and building materials supplier, providing customers with a vast selection of doors, windows, lumber, moulding, trim, siding, and other building materials. They offer products at wholesale prices, making them an ideal choice for contractors and builders. With local delivery available, they are making buying building materials convenient.

Company: Truitt & White

Address : 642 Hearst Ave., Berkeley, CA 94710, USA

Phone No: (510) 841-0511

Email ID : info@truittandwhite.com

https://truittandwhite.com/