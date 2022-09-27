U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Hospital Gowns Industry Overview

The U.S. hospital gowns market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Moreover, the rising prevalence of epidemics and pandemics, such as COVID-19 and SARS, in the U.S. is expected to boost market growth. Increasing awareness regarding surgical site infection and a rise in disposable income are also other major factors expected to foster market growth. Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections and rising number of surgeries are among the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for hospital gowns in the U.S.

According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, every day, one out of 25 patients in the U.S. develops a hospital-acquired infection. Hospital gowns can help prevent the spread of infection as they provide a protective barrier against the transmission of microbes and infected fluids. Thus, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are expected to boost the demand for hospital gowns. In addition, an increase in the number of surgeries being performed in the U.S. is expected to fuel the market growth. According to a report published by the WHO in April 2020, there were more than 723,605 existing cases and more than 28,252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Furthermore, in order to meet the large demand for hospital gowns in the U.S., Ford has started manufacturing hospital gowns out of airbag materials. Therefore, the U.S. market for hospital gowns is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the U.S. government is taking certain health measures in response to COVID-19, which includes administration set up for children and families to impart program information for families, children, and communities.

A growing number of surgeries is a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report published by the Health Research Educational Trust (HRET) in 2018, around 15.0 million surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year. As such, hospital gowns, being an essential requirement for surgical procedures, are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. The major end-users of hospital gowns are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, research institutes, academic institutes, home healthcare, and pharmacies. These consumers require gowns as protective equipment for ensuring the safety of their employees and patients from nosocomial infections. Maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation is necessary to maintain a healthy environment in these places. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is one of the major reasons behind the surge in the demand for hospital gowns.

U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. hospital gowns market on the basis of type, usability, and risk type:

U.S. Hospital Gowns Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical Gowns

Non-surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

U.S. Hospital Gowns Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Disposable Gowns

Reusable Gowns

U.S. Hospital Gowns Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Hospital Gowns market include

Medline Industries, Inc.

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Angelica

AmeriPride Services Inc.

3M

Cardinal Health

