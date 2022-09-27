Which segment accounted for the largest Preparative and Process Chromatography Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Preparative And Process Chromatography Industry Overview

The global preparative and process chromatography market size was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Large-scale integration of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream processing, technological advancements, and high demand for preparative techniques have accelerated the growth in this space. Increasing demand and approval of monoclonal antibodies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to fuel the growth in this space throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the higher penetration of the service providers in the antibody separation techniques that are based on chromatographic principles, such as affinity chromatography and column displacement chromatography. Moreover, ongoing research paradigms for the separation and analysis of monoclonal antibodies using the mild reverse phase chromatography are anticipated to drive research in this market. Companies are engaged in the development of flexible and robust platforms for continuous production of monoclonal antibody products, thereby increasing the demand for quality control.

Affinity chromatography has emerged as a pivotal tool to purify proteins as it is based on highly specific interactions occurring between the protein of interest and an immobilized ligand. The Downstream Process (DSP) or the product purification process is one of the costliest aspects of modern bioprocess protocols, particularly with respect to proteins. Hence, in these cases, chromatography serves as a crucial tool at all stages of DSP, from early initial capture to the final polishing or finishing steps. Preparative techniques have gained wide acceptance for the purification of APIs and the key drivers associated with this expanding acceptance include improved throughput, cost-effectiveness, and purity. These techniques offer the users sufficient material volume at the desired quality for the initiation of clinical and preclinical trials. This, in turn, opens alternative routes for commercialization with minimum time invested in product development.

Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

Preparative And Process Chromatography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Process Chromatography

Preparative Chromatography

Preparative And Process Chromatography Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Preparative And Process Chromatography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Food

Nutraceutical

Others

Preparative And Process Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Preparative And Process Chromatography market include

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Waters Corporation

