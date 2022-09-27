Surgical Simulation Market Research by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Surgical Simulation Industry Overview

The global surgical simulation market size was valued at USD 253 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing focus on patient safety and the growing geriatric population is propelling the demand for surgical simulation products. According to the WHO, the population in the Southeast Asia region is rapidly aging. In 2017, the proportion of persons aged 60 or above was 9.8%, which will be augmented to 13.7% by 2030 and 20.3% by 2050. Thus, the health issues in elder people are diverse, such as Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) injuries and disabilities, owing to declining functional ability.

The rising number of surgeries performed globally is expected to result in high demand for simulation products to help avoid or diminish medical errors during surgeries, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. With technological advancement, the use of minimally invasive surgical procedures is growing rapidly. Minimal invasive techniques are quickly becoming standard surgical techniques for numerous surgical procedures. Performing minimally invasive treatment procedures requires specific psychomotor skills. Simulation provides a proper tool for training and learning these skills.

Various simulation modalities are used for learning and training minimally invasive surgeries. Thus, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is driving the market growth. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has entered a state of emergency. To protect lives and conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the governments of different nations placed restrictions on nonessential medical procedures. This stopped elective surgery cases across the globe, triggering a dramatic reduction in the number of cases accessible for the education of surgical residents. The virtual simulation was adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve and strengthen procedural and patient care skills. The pandemic has reduced medical training opportunities in the traditional apprenticeship process, with fewer elective procedures and reduced access for residents to operating rooms.

In response, vendors, such as VirtaMed, introduced a surgical gynecology simulation suite in February 2021.Moreover, during the pandemic, VirtaMed occupied their simulators on ‘tour’ frequent times to support continuing medical education and supply workshops for residents across France, Switzerland, and Germany. In September 2020, the company’s second surgical simulation tour was introduced in France in association with the STAN Institute and the French Association of Surgery. Considered impactful by residents and educators alike, most tour contributors agreed that surgical simulation must be a sure training requirement. Thus, versatile and expanding surgical education solutions are expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years.

The traditional method of teaching surgeons and other physicians is almost gone. This method is no longer ethical or applicable mostly because of patient safety concerns. Thus, it has been replaced with competency-based training and the acceptance of simulation-based education. In addition, 3D-printed surgical simulators have many advantages over other forms of simulation. 3D printing permits for rapid design and manufacturing of simulators in a cost-effective manner. Likewise, it can deliver high fidelity and accurate models for the simulation of procedures. Thus, the rising acceptance of additive manufacturing technology/3D printing in surgical simulation supports market growth.

Patient safety is important enabling the practitioners to work and perform the surgical procedures without putting patients at risk. Simulation-based healthcare education is a newer modality of training, which was established primarily for patient safety. Thus, simulated settings allow the practitioners to make mistakes safely and learn from mistakes by avoiding the harm caused to the patients. In November 2021, NHS Scotland incorporated physical and digital simulation into its surgical training program to permit trainees to develop vital skills before coming face-to-face with patients.

July 2021: The Rush Center for Clinical Skills and Simulation (RCCSS) and CAE Healthcare proclaimed that they have entered a simulation research partnership to improve healthcare education and advance patient safety, including support for simulation research initiatives of RCCSS.

The Rush Center for Clinical Skills and Simulation (RCCSS) and CAE Healthcare proclaimed that they have entered a simulation research partnership to improve healthcare education and advance patient safety, including support for simulation research initiatives of RCCSS. May 2021: PrecisionOS introduced the first fully interactive robotics platform in VR. Using the ground-breaking VR medical simulationoffered by the company, all OR people trained on robotics technology at the same time, eventually minimalizing on-the-job learning circumstances that have the potential to affect patient care.

PrecisionOS introduced the first fully interactive robotics platform in VR. Using the ground-breaking VR medical simulationoffered by the company, all OR people trained on robotics technology at the same time, eventually minimalizing on-the-job learning circumstances that have the potential to affect patient care. February 2021: Apollo Hospitals partnered with Anatomiz3D Medtech to create Hospital 3D Printing Labs in India.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent key players in the global surgical simulation market include:

Materialise

Startasys Ltd.

Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

Surgical Science

Mentice

Gaumard Scientific

Simulab Corp.

VirtaMed AG

3-Dmed

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Osteo3d

Axial3D

Formlabs

