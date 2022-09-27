Sales Gamification Software Market Share, Regional Growth, Future Dynamics, Emerging Trends and Outlook by 2030

Sales gamification software enhances sales by adding competition and recognition as additional motivation for sales representatives. Sales departments indicate the metrics by which their team will be judged, and the tool ranks employees based on their success against those metrics. With a leaderboard feature, these products typically create competition amongst sales representatives. Rankings are displayed publicly, and an employee’s score is based on data pulled from the team’s customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Businesses leverage these products to incentivize sales representatives and reward them based on their rankings. Additionally, these products enable companies to recognize high-performing sales representatives, increase accountability, and incentivize channel partners. These tools can also be leveraged for sales training programs to enhance the onboarding experience. While other departments, such as customer support or human resources, use gamification software to enhance employee performance, sales gamification software is focused specifically on sales performance.

The pricing for the Sales Gamification Software are estimated to be range from USD 7 to USD 40 per user per month or an entry level fee of USD 60 to USD 100. The pricing is totally depend on the features and specifications integrate in the software. Many sales compensation tools also integrate with other sales tools such as CRM , sales performance management, sales compensation, sales coaching, training, and onboarding software, and rewards and incentives software.

Key Benefits of Sales Gamification Software

Track the most relevant performance metrics for individual salespeople

Compare the performance of individual salespeople through leaderboards, badges, and other visualizations

Help managers determine best performers and distribute appropriate sales incentives

Motivate salespeople to improve sales and increase personal accountability through friendly competition with their peers

Improve the sense of community and engagement among team members

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Sales Gamification Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Sales Gamification Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Sales Gamification Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this Industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sales Gamification Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Sales Gamification Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global Sales Gamification Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Sales Gamification Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Sales Gamification Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Sales Gamification Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis of the Global Sales Gamification Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Sales Gamification Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Sales Gamification Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sales Gamification Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sales Gamification Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Ambition

BI WORLDWIDE

CallidusCloud

Catalyst

Centrical

Funifier

GamEffective

Google Inc.

Hoopla Software

Hurrah!

InsideSales.com

LevelEleven LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Qstream, Inc.

Repignite

Sparta

Spinify

SuMo Motivate

WaveAccess

XANT, Inc.

ZOHO Corporation

Why do you need to purchase this report?

Understand the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.

Saves time on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on development, size, key players, and market sectors.

The report will provide a deep-dive segmental analysis of all key geography and all key countries across the globe.

The most recent advancements within the market and information of the market leaders along with their market share and techniques.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the market from both value (USD million) and volume (units).

3-months of analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

