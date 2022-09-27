Swine Vaccines Market Research Report 2021 to 2028

Swine Vaccines Industry Overview

The global swine vaccines market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Swine production is a key component of global food security, agricultural countries, and local & international business. Contagious diseases impact pig health and stability and productivity of the swine industry globally. Thus, the rising prevalence of diseases in swine is estimated to drive the market over the forecast years. Porcine Parvovirus (PPV) is a reproductive disease present in most pig farms globally. Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) remains to be a highly prevalent disease in pig farms affecting economic losses through its adverse effects on reproduction and growth as well as by clinical illness.

Thus, it led to continuous innovation in the market to meet customer demand. For instance, in October 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim gained authorization from EMA for ReprocycParvoFLEX. This is the first subunit porcine parvovirus vaccine to protect swine fetuses against transplacental infection. Instituting a pig vaccination program supports to protect from infectious diseases at all stages of development. Thus, companies are focused on delivering vaccination services to appropriately use swine vaccines, which helps farming bottom line whether it’s managing bacteria or viruses.

For instance, HIPRA offers a range of services to cater to the demand. HIPRA link Vaccination is a professional APP devised by HIPRA, which records all vaccination data produced by a smart device (Hipraspray, Hipradermic, and Hipraject), allowing one to manage, control, and analyze own vaccination activity. This app is available for Swine and Poultry vaccinations. Thus, demand for better swine vaccines is further boosting the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. Considering this global challenge, the pharmaceutical industry has expanded its research at an unprecedented pace. For example, the R&D unit of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health business was renamed Animal Health Global Innovation and given a new administrative structure, which is based on disease and system-centered R&D approach. This allows the company to bring innovations in treatment as well as preventive veterinary therapies to the market.

The surge in the demand for animal protein, together with the increasing user inclination for a low-fat and high-protein diet, has headed to a significant upsurge in the intake of animal protein, including pork, across the globe. As the world populace is expected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050, animal health becomes essential to guarantee both animal well-being and the worldwide protein supply. This is expected to augment the vaccine demand to protect animals from diseases. Moreover, the current industry trend of antibiotic-free production is further increasing the demand.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Algenex SL and Virbac proclaimed that they have entered an international licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of a CrisBio-based vaccine in a key swine indication.

Algenex SL and Virbac proclaimed that they have entered an international licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of a CrisBio-based vaccine in a key swine indication. June 2020: Boehringer Ingelheim received a New Veterinary Drug Registration Certificate from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China for Ingelvac CSF MLV. This is the first CSF live vaccine developed jointly by Chinese research institutes and multinational companies.

Boehringer Ingelheim received a New Veterinary Drug Registration Certificate from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China for Ingelvac CSF MLV. This is the first CSF live vaccine developed jointly by Chinese research institutes and multinational companies. February 2020: ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute has introduced a new locally created vaccine for managing CSF, which costs only Rs. 2 per dose.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global swine vaccines market include:

Merck Animal Health

Ceva

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

BiogénesisBagó

Phibro Animal Health

KM Biologics

HIPRA

