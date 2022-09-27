Sales Performance Management Software Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Sales Performance Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 16.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Definition

The purpose of sales performance management tools is to monitor sales progress to determine and recognize success or proactively respond to processes and employees that need to improve. They offer data through scorecards for both individuals and teams, providing transparent information on progress and potential failures. Many tools increase visibility with public dashboards and leaderboards that can reward top-selling team members while inspiring others. Administrators can set up sales contests to challenge friendly competition among team members. Leaders can use the metrics provided to determine what should be discussed during coaching sessions. The tool can also help with onboarding, making successful processes accessible and visible to new team members. Many sales performance management products integrate with CRM software.