Khadim India Launches their Newest Collection with Exciting Offers

Kolkata, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Getting styles right without being boring is an art. While some brands are taking the extra step, offering newer styles to the table, Khadim India has also put forward its latest collection along with extra discounts to enhance your look during this festival season.

With the brand’s presence across multiple cities, its latest collection is synonymous with the latest footwear trends. Of late, Khadim has also launched its newest WOW collection that encapsulates eye-catching styles for everyone. As the hype for better footwear styles overcrowds the market, they have proudly decoded what every customer looks for in a pair of footwear.

Keeping this in mind, showcasing the best stylish, WOW footwear helps everyone add more and more to their WOW-drobe.

Pro Navy Walking Sports Shoes for Men- ?1,299

If you’re looking for a pair that throws light on utility and affordability, look no further than this pair of stylish Khadim Pros. Being a low-maintenance pair with high-performance uppers and a soft cushioned sole, this stylish pair of sports shoes attracts newer eyeballs with pure functionality. Not to forget its sporty design and attractive colors that help you go for miles without any discomfort.

Cleo Violet Mule Flat Sandal for Women- ?699

If fashion means heels, think again. These fashionable mules from Khadim are a pair to go gaga over. With its toned-down color palette and sleep construction & design, this beautiful pair goes well with your OOTD. Be it a casual outing with friends or a regular office day, this pair goes the distance in style, aesthetics, and comfort.

Lazard Tan Brown Casual Sneakers for Men- ?1,299

Searching for the right balance between casual and sports shoes, this pair of Khadim Lazards is what you’ve been looking for. Showcasing the right vibe for youthful feet, this pair is fun, perfect, and stylish. Its sporty design and color scheme adds it to the top of the fashion brigade.

Cleo Grey Heel Sandal for Women- ?799

For all those fashion stars out there who are looking for a boost in style, this pair makes styling an everyday affair. With their small, sophisticated design, these sandals are the perfect match for any festivity.

Witnessing these unique footwear styles is incomplete without getting your hands on any of them. And what’s better than enjoying extra discounts on every purchase? Keeping the upcoming dates in mind, Khadim India is offering up to 75% off on its wide range of trendy, fashionable, WOW footwear and accessories. Visit the store now or check the website and get the best of styles at a price that is not too heavy on your pocket. Experience a never-ending shopping spree as #ItsWOWItsKhadim.