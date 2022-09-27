Search Advertising Software Market Positioning and Growing Industry Share Worldwide to 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Search Advertising Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period.

Search advertising software allows companies to target keywords that are relevant to their businesses and gain a more prominent positioning in search engine results. This helps them earn visibility with users already searching for those keywords. Search advertising products are typically used by marketing teams or marketing and advertising agencies to identify, target, and bid on keywords. They also help create and optimize ads, as well as track conversion and return on ad spend (ROAS).

Search advertising is usually leveraged for direct response advertising, with advertisers aiming to convert searchers on the spot. Search advertising includes both first-party and third-party platforms.