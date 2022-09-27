Monay, Powered by Nudge, Grabs Attention at the Global FinTech Fest with its Unique CPaaS & Digital Payment Systems

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Hyderabad-based digital payment and customer communication platform provider Tilli Software India Pvt. Ltd, also a “Silver Sponsor” at GFF 2022, successfully introduced one-of-its kind digital payment and digital wallet system Monay, coupled with cloud-based omni-channel customer communication platform Nudge at the Global FinTech Fest, 2022 in Mumbai. While the two products received warm welcome and an overwhelming response from renowned fintech fraternities on the spot, the company also participated in a number of sessions organized by NPCI that reiterated the commitment towards sustainable fintech developments in India.

Inaugurated by Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman, Indian minister of Finance and corporate affairs, the three-day event organized multiple sessions running around the theme of sustainability, financial inclusion, payments, ONDC, Fintech chatbots, and more.

The CEO Mr. Ali Saberi and other crucial members from the leadership team attended exclusive events at the venue including the CXO meeting honoured by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The team also participated in an exclusive invite to the Bharat BillPay Innovation Launch which provided a very workable networking platform with the innovation, strategy and business

Mr. Saberi was also a member of the in-panel discussion on “Raising the bar- Delivering Extraordinary Customer Experience” in which he shared some real-world ideas gained over his years of hands-on experience in building world-class Customer Experiences. His insights on bringing “The ‘aha moment’ in customer communication through timely, contextual, and personalized messaging” was really something to look for.

He also discussed about making meaningful and mindful communication through bots for better customer engagement which can be achieved through use-case based programming of the bots with robust artificial intelligence. This would not only add value to the customer experience but also reduce the operational cost associated with call center.

The event culminated with three big announcements, wherein the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shanktikanta Das rolled out UPI Lite, RuPay Credit Card on UPI, and Bharat BillPay Cross-Border Bill Payments.

The team “Tilli Software” had a very engaging experience at the event connecting with peers and industry leaders, navigating ways for partnerships and innovation to contribute towards a fintech world that is secure, inclusive and highly convenient, delivering next-level of customer experience to the people.

About Tilli:

Tilli Software, is a FinTech start-up based out of Hyderabad and headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA offering its newly launched flagship products Monay and Nudge.

Monay is a modern payment experience cloud that caters to the digital-next businesses of the world through its secure online payment processing and globally trusted communication platform suite, Nudge. Monay helps businesses and enterprise companies tap into the digital economy of the internet with out-of-the-box, cloud-based, and secure solutions designed to make internet financial transactions a breeze. The omni-channel payment gateway gives customers and service providers the tools to engage with one another throughout their journey together.