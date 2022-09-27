Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market Growth Strategies and Forecasts 2028

Surgical Sphincteroplasty Industry Overview

The global surgical sphincteroplasty market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of Anal Incontinence (AI), cost-effectiveness of sphincteroplasty, and rising incidence of obstetric injury post-childbirth are the key factors driving the market. Anal Incontinence (AI) is a chronic condition that affects one out of every three individuals, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Additionally, studies suggest that AI affects nearly 15% of women living in the community and half of the women in nursing homes. Factors such as age, obstetric trauma, pelvic surgery, chronic diarrhea, obesity, and other medical conditions, such as diabetes and stroke, increase the risk of Al.

AI is more commonly seen in women, due to the partial anterior disruption of both the internal and external sphincters caused by prolonged vaginal deliveries. Repair of the sphincters is likely to be the most effective treatment in such circumstances. It can be treated with surgical procedures such as Gluteoplasty, Stimulated Graciloplasty, and Sphincteroplasty. Other treatments include non-surgical procedures such as sacral nerve stimulation like Tibial Nerve Stimulation and InterSIM, use of biocompatible bulking agents such as Solesta, vaginal balloon insert, and artificial bowel sphincter. However, Sphincteroplasty (SP) is highly adopted among women and geriatric patients due to its high success rates, cost efficiency, and reduced need for re-surgery.

Studies suggest that sacral neuromodulation, anal encirclement, and treatment using a bulking agent, costs up to USD 20,000, whereas SP costs only up to USD 2000. Numerous researches are undertaken in the developed nation to establish an improved noninvasive method to cure AI, which is also expected to drive the market for surgical sphincteroplasty. Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020, halted clinical studies in developed nations. Additionally, the fear of virus spread among patients has led to the reduction in elective surgeries and reduced admission rates at hospitals, ultimately affecting the market in 2020. Decreased surgical supplies due to a halt in logistics, and lack of hospital care staff have led to the drop in the surgical sphincteroplasty market. However, it is said to improve steadily by mid-2022.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Laborie Medical Technologies acquired Pevalon’s non-surgical segment Eclipse. The segment is responsible for marketing its largest grossing product, vaginal inserts, to treat incontinence among women.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global surgical sphincteroplasty market include:

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

McKesson

Braun

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novo Surgical, Inc.

Surgical Holdings

Pelvalon

Salix Pharmaceutical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

