Social Commerce Platforms Market Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast to 2030

Increased average time spent on social media platforms during a pandemic and the convenience of buying products online has facilitated market growth. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of staying connected and has enforced us to adapt and connect in new ways. By letting the customer checkout directly through social media platforms, social commerce eliminates excessive steps and helps streamline the buying process. As a result, the market is likely to gain traction owing to the growing inclination towards ease of product discovery and checkout. Moreover, a rising number of potential buyers from different social media platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Instagram is also expected to support the market growth.
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market Analysis
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global social commerce platforms market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of social commerce platforms products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The social commerce platforms market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Social Commerce Platforms Market Segmentation
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Business Model, 2021 (%)
- Business to Consumer (B2C)
- Business to Business (B2B)
- Consumer to Consumer (C2C)
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Product Type, 2021 (%)
- Personal & Beauty Care
- Apparels
- Accessories
- Home Products
- Health Supplements
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Platform/Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
- Video Commerce (Live stream + Prerecorded)
- Social Network-led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Social Commerce Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Social Commerce Platforms Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Social Commerce Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Social Commerce Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Social Commerce Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Social Commerce Platforms Market Players –
- Etsy, Inc.
- Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)
- Pinduoduo Inc.
- Pinterest, Inc.
- Poshmark
- Roposo
- Snap, Inc.
- Taobao
- TikTok (Douyin)
- Trell Shop
- Twitter, Inc.
- WeChat (Weixin)
- Xiaohongshu
- Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Social Commerce Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
