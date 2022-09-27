New Features Announced for Protracked’s SIBRO Insurance Broking Software

Kochi, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — SIBRO, one of the industry leaders in the insurance broking software industry, announced the availability of its stunning new features. With the aid of these most recent functionalities, insurance brokers will be able to manage their in-house activities, and clearly identify any discrepancies between the invoices they receive from the proper insurance firms, all in compliance with the IRDAI regulations.

“We are thrilled to provide our clients a solution for a more dependable and accurate policy management system that accurately reflects the costs incurred by brokers as well as the revenue generated by their efforts. All of the significant client input has been a constant focus for our team, and we are now turning these into brand-new, exclusive features. The all-new SIBRO features are gorgeous in that way.” said Vivek Stanley, CEO of Protracked.

The addition of Policies Import, Global Custom Fields, Policy and Class of Policy wise Privileges, Improvements in Lost Business Reports, and many other new features have just been launched. Another new feature allows users to view claim histories and learn who is responsible for what in a given claim. The history is available at the bottom of the pages for Claim Intimation and Claim Awaited.

Additionally, we are launching a brand-new follow-up technique called “Regular Note,” which is identical to the existing follow-up features but with more provisions and the ability to pick a next follow-up date. The user can now easily change the necessary details without also editing the subsequent follow-up message.

Consider Sibro Software if your insurance broker business has outgrown your current Excel management system or existing insurance broker software. Do you wish to know more about Sibro?

Schedule a Demo at https://sibro.xyz/get-started/