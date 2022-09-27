Subscription Management Software Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

Rising adoption of subscription business models increased the need for decreasing subscriber churn and boosting customer retention, increased requirement for compliance, and increased need for updating legacy systems are likely to fuel market expansion. The Global Subscription Software Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Subscription management is the process of overseeing and controlling all aspects of products and services sold repeatedly through a weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly subscription-based pricing model. Subscription management software is designed to ensure that the correct amount of money is charged to the right person the accurate number of times a year.

Subscription management software includes tools to automate subscription workflow and manage the entire lifecycle of an iterative purchase. Subscription management software suites in the cloud or on premises can be used to manage the entire subscription process. In addition to simply storing customer information, the software is often able to be integrated with a payment gateway, assist with revenue cycle management (RCM) and enable businesses to add subscription pricing to their current product or service offerings. Typically, enterprise-level subscription management software for retail sales can be integrated with e-commerce platforms and catalog/inventory management software.

Global Subscription Management Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global subscription management software Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Subscription Management Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The subscription management software Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Subscription Management Software Market Segmentation

Global Subscription Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Subscription Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Subscription Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

IT

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Healthcare, education, and manufacturing)

Global Subscription Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Subscription Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Subscription Management Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Subscription Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Subscription Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Subscription Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Subscription Management Software Market Players –

2Checkout

Apttus

Aria Systems

BillingPlatform

Chargebee

Chargify

cleverbridge

Gotransverse

Recurly

SaaSOptics

Sage Intacct

Salesforce

SAP

Vindicia

Zuora

Digital River

NetSuite

FastSpring

JustOn

Zoho

Fusebill

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

