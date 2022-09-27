Third Party & Supplier Risk Management Software Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Third-party & supplier risk management software gathers and manages vendor risk data to protect companies from issues such as data breaches or non-compliance. This type of software assesses, monitors, and mitigates all risks that may have a negative impact on the relationship between a company and its suppliers. Third-party & supplier risk management software is typically used by compliance officers or managers from departments such as quality management, supply chain, or manufacturing. Compliance officers use third-party & supplier risk management software to ensure compliance with internal policies and governmental regulations such as FFIEC, CFPB, or HIPAA. Department managers benefit from using this type of software as it helps reduce the risk of disruption caused by unreliable suppliers.
A third-party & supplier risk management tool is usually implemented as part of broader governance, risk, and compliance initiative, but the software can also be delivered as a standalone product. When provided separately, third-party & supplier risk management solutions need to integrate with other software tools such as supply chain suites, quality management software, ERP systems, and governance, risk, and compliance software.
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Analysis
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Third-Party Risk Management market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Third-Party Risk Management products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Third-Party Risk Management market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Third-Party Risk Management Market Segmentation
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size Type, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Solution Type, 2021 (%)
- Financial Control Management
- Contract Management
- Operational Risk Management
- Audit Management
- Compliance Management
- Others
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Industry Type, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government, Defense, and Aerospace
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Third-Party Risk Management Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Third-Party Risk Management revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Third-Party Risk Management revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Third-Party Risk Management sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Third-Party Risk Management Market Players –
- NAVEX Global
- BitSight Technologies
- SAI Global
- Genpact
- LogicManager
- MetricStream
- Resolver
- IBM
- Optiv Security
- Venminder
- Galvanize
- RapidRatings
- RSA Security (Dell)
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Third-Party Risk Management Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
